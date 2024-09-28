PCNGI marks independence with CNG push

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has announced a series of events and activities planned for Nigeria’s Independence Week to promote the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable fuel alternative.

In a signing ceremony with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) will be held to facilitate the conversion of fleet vehicles on the Abuja-Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Adavi route to CNG, in exchange for a 30-40 percent reduction in transport fares.

This program will incentivise NURTW members in Abuja to switch to CNG-powered vehicles.

On Saturday, the PCNGI Commercial Incentive Program for commercial vehicles will expand to 38 centers across Kaduna, Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, and Edo States.

The open day will provide commercial drivers the opportunity to convert their vehicles to CNG, further advancing the initiative’s reach.

The Nigerian Police CNG Conversion Program will be officially launched on Monday, September 30 with a signing ceremony between PCNGI and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

This program includes training police cadets to manage strategic conversion centers funded by NPTF, supporting the widespread adoption of CNG vehicles within law enforcement.

To commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary on October 1, PCNGI will launch the CNG Tricycle Empowerment Program in partnership with the Ministry of Youths. The initiative will empower over 2,000 young Nigerians to own and operate CNG-powered tricycles by the end of 2024.

Wednesday, October 2 will see the launch of the Kogi State Conversion Incentive Program, which will include the handover of CNG buses to the state’s mass transit authority for interstate routes to Abuja. Additionally, three new CNG conversion sites will be inaugurated in Kogi State, further expanding CNG infrastructure.

The week concludes on Thursday, October 3 in Ekiti State with the launch of the Ekiti State Conversion Incentive Program. CNG buses will be handed over to the state’s mass transit system for interstate routes to Abuja, and four new conversion centers will be opened.

These initiatives are part of PCNGI’s broader strategy to promote CNG adoption across Nigeria by providing financial incentives, training programs, and expanding the infrastructure necessary to make CNG a more accessible and affordable fuel option for all Nigerians.