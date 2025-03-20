…says investigation ongoing

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), following the tanker explosion which occurred on the Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, has said that thorough investigation was ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Witnesses who spoke to BusinessDay in an earlier report had described a terrifying scene as the tanker, reportedly carrying compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders along with liquid fuel, erupted into a series of violent explosions.

A witness, describing the chaotic moments before the explosion said, “I saw the tanker speeding uncontrollably, swerving from side to side before it crashed. In seconds, there was a loud blast, and flames spread in all directions.”

However, the PCNG initiative, in a statement signed by its management said that preliminary accounts indicate a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank, adding that it is however crucial to avoid speculation until all facts are established.

“Initiative is deeply saddened by the tragic accident on the Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident.

“While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, we urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary accounts indicate a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank, but it is crucial to avoid speculation until all facts are established.

“The PCNG Initiative remains committed to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative. We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities, including the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Fire Service, and other stakeholders, to ensure that safety standards are upheld and incidents like this are prevented in the future.

“We commend the swift response of the emergency responders, including FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who are on the ground working tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation,” the statement read.

Share