The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) on Monday urged ExxonMobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to urgently obey the Federal High Court judgment that ordered it to pay the sum of N81.9 billion compensation to the fishing and farming communities of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom…

