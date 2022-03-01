Oil spill consumes Delta communities

Residents of the Amuokpokpor-Elume community and its neighbouring communities in Sapele and Okpe Local Government Areas of Delta State are now living in fear as they are threatened by oil spillage from leaking wellheads operated by Nigeria’s giant domestic oil firm, Conoil.

The spill has led to the outbreak of waterborne and skin diseases in the affected communities.

During a peaceful protest, the locals expressed displeasure over the unfortunate disaster, lamenting that the river that has been poisoned by the spill remained the only source of drinking, cooking, bathing, and farming activities to them just as they demanded justice for their health, survival and environment.

Christopher Obule, from Amuokpokpor Community who led the protesters at the community waterside, said crude oil and natural gas have been pumping into the community river and nearby fishing settlements for weeks now, along the Amuokpokpor Elume Community coastline through other communities before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean.

He regretted that Conoil has abandoned its corporate responsibilities in disaster management.

He described the river pollution as a very unfortunate disaster that has hit the community since the oil was discovered along the community river over forty years ago.

The community chairman decried the havoc caused to the community and called on relevant authorities to come to their rescue and restore sound health to their people and a healthy environment.

“Our people’s only source of water remained this river and all our aquatic animals have been killed by the pollution. What has happened here was clear wickedness by the operatives to have left us to suffer for what we know nothing about. They refused to purify the water for our consumption. We have to be contributing and buying sachet water for drinking and cooking.

Obule said some of their children who were ignorant of the disaster, drank the polluted water and were quickly hospitalized while others developed skin diseases.

“As we speak right now, some of our children that drank this water only survived it just because of God’s love towards us. After drinking it, they were rushed to the nearby community health centres where they were treated for cholera and skin infections,” Obule said.

Also speaking, Sam Azu, Councillor Representing Ward 18 in the council, called on government at all levels, as well as other well-meaning individuals and organisations to prevail on Conoil to do the needful regarding the oil spills, lamenting that it had grounded economic activities in the area for weeks now.

Azu who is a native of the community said the sad incident remained the biggest oil spill disaster in the history of the community since the three wellheads were built there over 40 years.

Smart Oghomedje, the eldest man in the community who spoke alongside others said the residents of the community who are peasant farmers can no longer go for their fishing activities.

While displaying their fishing nets, cages, hooks among others soaked in crude oil, said if no urgent attention was taken by the company to ameliorate their plights, the possibility of the entire community being wipeout by the waterborne and skin diseases is inevitable.

They however demanded the physical presence of the Managing Director of the oil firm to see things for himself and ensure honesty and transparency on the way out of the woods.

The affected communities include Amuokpokpor-Elume, Ologho, Elume, Okwelabra, all Sapele LGA.

Others are Ekoko, Eroghor, Idjekporo, Mereje, Opuraja, all Okpe LGA