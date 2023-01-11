Oil sector regulator pre-qualifies 139 firms to sell flared gas

One hundred and thirty-nine firms have been pre-qualified to be issued permits to commercialise flared gas at the conclusion of the initial stage of the revamped government programme, according to a government statement.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said it had concluded “the Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) 2022 in line with the accelerated delivery schedule.”

The regulatory commission also said the RFP was issued to enable interested parties to register their interest to participate in the programme.

Read also: Flared gas in 7 months equals Nigeria’s power capacity

The programme was suspended following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act ostensibly to align it with the law.

Three hundred companies registered their interest to revalidate their prequalification status and submit Statement of Qualification (SOQ) as existing bidders and new participants.

After an evaluation, conducted by the Bid Evaluation Team (BET), a total of 139 applicants were deemed successful and awarded the Qualified Applicant status in line with the provisions of the RFQ, the statement said.

“To that end, and in consideration of Section 105 (2) of the PIA and similar provisions enabling the Commission in that respect, NUPRC hereby publishes the list of Qualified Applicants who will proceed to the Request for Proposal (RFP) phase of the NGFCP 2022” said the statement.