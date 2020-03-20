Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Oil & GasLEAD STORY

Oil rallies above $30 a barrel and equities firm up on last day of trading

by

The price of Brent crude — the international oil benchmark — rose 7 per cent to over $30 per barrel, continuing its rebound from Thursday.

Crude prices have plunged in recent weeks on fears over the economic impact of coronavirus and a price war between large producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The unprecedented clash between the two giant exporters — and former OPEC+ allies — threatens to push the price of a barrel below $20, but the Kremlin won’t be the first to blink and seek a truce, said people familiar with the government’s position.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria’s external reserves slips below $36bn, lowest…

Why FG is worried about hefty borrowing from CBN

PPPRA chiefs meet amidst calls for full deregulation of…

1 of 2,286