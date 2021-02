Oil pushes near $58 and with it comes hope of improved FX supply for Nigeria

Oil hit an 11-month high on Wednesday, bringing cheer to Nigeria and other oil dependent economies languishing under ballooning debt and collapsing government revenues. Crude oil was boosted by a draw in US crude and petrol stocks, which fueled demand recovery hopes as oil cartel Opec and its allied producers, including Russia (Opec+) has forecast…