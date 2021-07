Oil prices rose on Monday, driven higher by a disagreement inside OPEC+ about output policy that led to a third day of talks to try to break an impasse among producers in the group. Brent was up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $76.35 a barrel by 1228 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs. U.S. oil…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login