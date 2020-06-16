NOGASA rolls out operations in South West

Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), has rolled out the Lagos Zone (South West) operations.

The roll out, which marked the commencement of its South West operations, took place at Sagamu Industrial Area Unit in Ogun State, on June 12, and was led by Philips Yemi Fatuyi, the Lagos Zonal chairman, NOGASA.

To ensure smooth take-off, Fatuyi also unveiled the NOGASA Trustway Bill and Supplier Trust Receipt, which would be issued at industrial area units to help checkmate sharp practices and promote efficient delivery of products to the end users.

“We formed this association to maintain the integrity of members through flushing out of bad eggs and making sure there are no irregularities. We are tired of complaints of low quality, scarcity of petroleum products and stories of diversion of products to neighbouring countries,” the zonal chairman explained.

Fatuyi further reiterated the readiness of NOGASA to sanitise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector by working to ensure and support government’s effort at stopping vandalism of pipelines and promote transparency along the supply value-chain of the oil and gas sector.

Also speaking at the event, Abimbola Okuneye, chairman, Ogun State chapter of NOGASA, said with the commencement of its operation in the state, NOGASA would work to prevent all forms of products adulteration and ensure members buy petroleum products from government approved depots nationwide.

According to Okuneye, NOGASA would collaborate with various security agencies to stop activities of pipeline vandalism. “As part of our objectives, we shall work against every form of fraud and malpractices in the oil and gas sector. We shall also protect the interest of all our members so as to ensure quality service to the final consumers,” said Okuneye.

The flag-off ceremony was also witnessed by Benneth Korie, national president, NOGASA, who was represented by Adebayo Bello, national vice president, South West, and other state chairmen in the South West Zone comprising; Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Oyo and Kwara states.

In his remarks, Korie decried the increasing rate of adulterated petroleum products in the country, and pledged the cooperation of the association to always source products from oil depots that are duly licensed by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Another highlight of the flagg-off was the commissioning of three industrial unit offices in Sagamu, Ogere and Mosimi depot by Fatuyi.