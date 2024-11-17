NNPCL, Tantita drive oil production to 1.8m bpd

Oil prices will probably hold above $80 a barrel, while the $100 mark is “within sight,” Mela Kyari, Managing Director, NNPC, said.

. Tantra eyes 2mbpd

Encomiums have been pouring in for Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and a private security outfit, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), as the nation’s crude oil production hits 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

The board and management of NNPCL, which announced the feat on Thursday, also disclosed that gas production has risen to 7.4 billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd).

Stakeholders have hailed NNPCL and private security agencies hired to safeguard the nation’s economic assets, especially Tantita, for achieving the feat.

Tantita has lately led a relentless war against crude oil theft and pipelines’ vandalism, pursuing oil thieves out of the nation’s coastal environment as well as seizing and confiscating their equipment.

It was gathered that most of the oil thieves abandoned the nefarious business in the wake of the onslaught and ceaseless heat by the operatives of Tantita security services positioned in the coastal axis of the Niger Delta.

These collaborative efforts with other state actors significantly contributed to the latest rise in the quantum of production of crude and gas resources.

It was gathered that Tantita has initiated clampdown measures to keep the oil thieves at bay with a view to realising 2 million bpd of crude oil production by the end of December, in conjuction with other industry stakeholders.

Mele Kyari, NNPCL’s group chief executive officer, who announced this at a press briefing on Thursday, said the feat was achieved in compliance with the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kyari congratulated the Production War Room Team that anchored the production recovery process.

“The team has done a great job in driving this project of not just production recovery but also escalating production to expected levels that are in the short and long terms acceptable to our shareholders based on the mandates that we have from the President, the honourable minister and the board,” Kyari stated.

Giving details of the efforts of the Production War Room, Lawal Musa, the chief War Room coordinator and senior business adviser to Kyari, said the feat was achieved through the collaborative efforts of Joint Venture and Production Sharing Contract partners, the Office of the National Security Adviser, as well as government and private security agencies.

He said the interventions that led to the recovery of production cut across every segment of the production chain, with security agencies closely monitoring the pipelines.

He stressed that when the Production War Room team was inaugurated on the 25th of June 2024, production was at 1.430 mbpd.

He noted that the team swung into action, culminating in it sustaining the production recovery to 1.7 mbpd in August and hitting the current 1.808 mbpd in November.

“We are confident that with this same momentum and with the active collaboration of all stakeholders, especially on the security front, we can see the possibility of getting to 2MBPD by the end of the year,” he added.

It will be recalled that Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the chairman of TSSNL, while speaking recently, promised to ensure that the daily crude oil production output continued to increase and boost the nation’s revenue.

“The only place I have to call my country is Nigeria, so I will do everything within my powers to see that crude oil production increases.”

Reacting to the latest feat yesterday, Tompolo, said he was excited to be part of the success story.

Tompolo, who spoke through Paul Bebenimibo, his special adviser media and public communication, said Tantita was committed to the realisation of 2mbp by December as directed by President Tinubu.

He said, “This milestone, as you know, was achieved in collaboration with NNPCL, security forces and of course, Tantita, which has been at the forefront of oil pipelines protection in the Niger Delta . We are determined to take it to 2mbpd before the year runs out as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“All the needed machinery has been put in place to ensure that the target is achieved. No effort will be spared to ensure that the economy of Nigeria is galvanised.”

“This will lead to a boost in government’s revenue, thereby making more funds available for the President and his team to run the country effectively. I am assuring you that we are not going to rest on our oars until the target is achieved and even exceeded.”

“New technologies were being deployed to monitor the facilities with a view to ensuring that there won’t be any disruption and that the theft of Nigeria’s commonwealth is halted.”

“So the 1.8mbpd that it has got to, certainly by the end of the year, by God’s grace, we will work to get it to 2mbpd and even exceed. We are working towards that.”

