NNPC to Nigerians on subsidy, ‘you can’t eat your cake and have it’

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the NNPC told Nigerians that it is impractical to expect the state-owned corporation to remit full crude oil receipts when it is expected to use the same money to fund subsidy and other costs. “You cannot eat your cake and have it, if you demand we sell below market…