NNPC says it loses 200,000 barrels of oil daily to thieves, seeks military’s help

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) has said it loses 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily to theft and vandalism and is calling for the military to protect oil and gas assets. Mele Kyari, group managing director of the NNPC said that though petroleum products theft on the System 2B Pipeline has reduced considerably due…