NNPC records 16% increase in crude oil receipt at $120m in September

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a total export receipt for crude oil and gas valued at $120.49 million for the month of September 2020. A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Kennie Obateru, shows that the figure is contained in the September 2020 edition of…