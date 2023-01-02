NNPC, private/government security, destroy barge with stolen crude

In order to curb oil theft and restore Nigeria’s oil production, a private security contractor in collaboration with government security and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited destroyed a barge loaded with stolen crude and a filling station on 31 December 2022.

According to a statement on the official Twitter account of NNPC, the barge and suspects were arrested on 22 December 2022.

The statement also said the barge, named MT Brighton 1, was apprehended in one of the creeks running into the Ramos River in Agge Community, a border village between Delta and Bayelsa states.

Read also: FG urged to take decisive action against oil theft in 2023

It also said the security intervention team on Saturday demolished a filling station, named Blessed Corporate Oil & Gas Services Ltd in Opete, Warri, Delta State.

The statement said it was destroyed because it was in the custody of a truck laden with stolen crude and discharging the illegal contents into its underground storage tanks.