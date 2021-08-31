NNPC/CNL JV donates 186 hospital equipment to Ijaw, Itsekiri cottage hospitals
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture (CNL) have donated assorted healthcare equipment and pharmaceutical products to two cottage hospitals at Egbema-Gbaramatu kingdom and Ogidigben in Warri South-West and Warri North local government areas of Delta State. The hospital equipment, including pharmaceutical products, worth millions of naira, were donations to…
