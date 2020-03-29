NNPC assures of robust Petroleum products supply amid Coronavirus scare

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has advised against panic buying from the people assuring Nigerians that it has a robust and hitch free supply methods in the states that would ensure petroleum products supply in a sustained as the deadly Coronavirus pandemic spreads across world.

The oil giant firmly assured that it has enough stock and supply and that there was no need for people to buy more than required.

“Our stock and supply plans are robust and there is no need to buy more than you require at any time. We will keep you supplied,’’ the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari said in a tweet .

The NNPC GMD had tweeted on his twitter handle@MKKyari on Saturday:“Fuel supply during Coronavirus lockdown:states have all consented to allow movement of fuel trucks and operation of stations during any sit at home action.

“Our stock and supply plans are robust and there is no need to buy more than you require at any time. We will keep you supplied.

“NNPC and our industry intervening to support the FG efforts at curbing the spread and impact of COVID-19.’’

States in Nigeria have confirmed fuel distribution is essential and exempted from the lockdown.

Recall, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and NUPENG have also given cast iron assurances of uninterrupted petrol supply during the partial lockdown and beyond.

But the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has asked its employees (tanker drivers) to stop loading petroluem products at the depots from yesterday (March 27) to save them from exposure to the virus and its spread.

HARRISON EDEH,ABUA