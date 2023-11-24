Nigeria’s oil production not affected by Egina field leak — TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies has confirmed that oil production at its Egina field in Nigeria was not affected by a minor oil leak that occurred on November 15, 2023.

The company stated that the leak was quickly contained and that there was no impact on the shoreline or surrounding communities.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) reported that efforts are going on to contain an oil spill that occurred during loading operations at the TotalEnergies-operated Egina field on November 15.

Charles Ebereonwu, TotalEnergies’s communication manager explained that a minor incident occurred during crude oil loading from its FPSO to a receiving vessel, resulting in a minor spill that was immediately contained.

“No shoreline or communities have been impacted. Production has not been affected,” Ebereonwu said.

The NIMASA said it is collaborating with the Spill Detention Agency and the oil industry regulator to contain the spill, though the volume is not yet confirmed, spokesperson Osagie Edward said in a statement.

While the exact amount of spilt oil is not determined, NIMASA reported that shoreline communities closest to Egina, such as Andoni, Qua-Iboe terminals, Bonny Island, Opobo/Nkoro, and Eastern Obolo, have not been affected so far.

TotalEnergies commenced production at the Egina field on December 29, 2018. Situated around 1,600 meters deep in water and 150 kilometres away from Nigeria’s coastline, this field is an essential part of the country’s oil production, capable of producing 200,000 barrels of oil per day.