A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos has granted an interim Mareva injunction popularly known as a freezing injunction directing commercial banks to block Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) accounts in a bid to recover the cash value of more than 16 million barrels of crude oil allegedly diverted by the oil…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login