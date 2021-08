The Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has inaugurated a skilled acquisition programme to train 40 women from its host communities in Delta and Edo states. Johnson Ezeala, managing director, NGMC said the training of the women in various vocations, was part of NGMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)…

