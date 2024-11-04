NEITI hinges extractive future on CSO engagement

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said with 7.68 million barrels of crude stolen or lost, the sustainability, progress, and future growth of Nigeria’s extractive industries depends on active civil society participation and engagement.

Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, executive secretary of NEITI, made the statement while delivering a keynote speech at the opening of the three-day Civil Society Roundtable on the EITI Framework in Abuja on Thursday.

He spoke on the topic, ‘NEITI’s Mission and the Pivotal Role of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Promoting Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance within Nigeria’s Extractive Sectors.’

The report revealed that in 2023, about 7.68 million barrels of crude oil were either stolen or lost, a 79 percent drop compared to the figure recorded in 2022.

Orji encouraged CSOs to monitor the government’s strategies targeted at combating oil theft, urging them to advocate for stronger environmental protections.

“On the fuel subsidy removal and deregulation policy in the downstream petroleum sector, Orji urged CSOs to ensure that the government’s transition plan is transparent and that subsidy savings are channeled into development projects,” NEITI said.

“Addressing environmental impact and sustainability concerns, Orji called on CSOs to use the environmental data in the report to advocate for stronger protections and corporate accountability, particularly in the Niger Delta region.”

In terms of energy transition and climate change, Orji said CSOs have a vital role in pushing for a just transition that does not disproportionately impact vulnerable communities.

Acknowledging the potential risks CSOs face in fulfilling their roles in the NEITI process, Orji proposed mitigation measures to prevent their advocacy work from being hindered.

For the NEITI process to succeed, Orji said civil society must be fully equipped to play its institutional and industry-specific roles.

“CSOs are the watchdogs of democracy and governance. In the context of NEITI, they serve as intermediaries between the public and the government, ensuring that transparency and accountability lead to tangible policy changes and public welfare improvements,” he stated.

Orji also said that CSOs should provide fora where government, private sector, and community groups can raise concerns about environmental and social issues impacting affected communities, ensuring these concerns are considered in national resource management policies.

He reminded participants at the roundtable that NEITI’s work is guided by both the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Standards and the NEITI Act of 2007.

These frameworks, he emphasised, underline the crucial role of civil society in ensuring that Nigeria’s wealth from natural resources is managed for the benefit of all citizens.

Referring to the 2022/2023 Oil and Gas Industry Report, Orji urged CSOs to focus their advocacy and enlightenment activities on the significant findings in the document.

To mitigate funding resource constraints, he advised CSOs to diversify their funding sources, including international partnerships, government grants, and private donations, to sustain their effectiveness.

To address government pushback and regulatory barriers, he suggested that civil society frame its work as constructive advocacy and build strong relationships with policymakers. Additionally, he emphasised investing in internal capacity building and knowledge-sharing platforms.

To bridge the gap between urban and rural-based CSOs, Orji called for the promotion of inclusive knowledge sharing and training.

Erisa Danladi Sarki, civil society representative on the National Stakeholders Working Group, highlighted the key roles of civil society in the NEITI process.

She emphasised the strategic importance of the meeting in reconciling, reuniting, and developing strategies to create public awareness through the dissemination of information and data about the extractive sector, advocating for policy reforms, and fostering multi-stakeholder dialogue.

Mathew Adoli, the representative of the Chair of the National Stakeholders Working Group, invited the civil society to work closely with the board. He advised CSOs to ensure that critical information reaches the grassroots, thereby fostering public demand for good governance in the extractive sector.

Share