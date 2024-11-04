Heirs Energies pledges to drive sustainable energy solutions

Heirs Energies, an integrated energy company in Africa, has announced its participation in the African Energy Week 2024, taking place this month in Cape Town, South Africa, as it promises to drive sustainable energy solutions on the continent.

Osa Igiehon, the chief executive officer of the company, will represent the company at this gathering of energy stakeholders across the continent and beyond.

AEW 2024, centred on the theme ‘Investment in African Energies: Energy Growth Through Enabling Environment’, brings together high-level government officials, industry leaders, and international investors to shape the future of Africa’s energy sector.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said Igiehon will participate in several key sessions, including a fireside chat on ‘Navigating Nigeria’s Energy Future: Challenges, Strategies, and Opportunities in the Upstream Sector’, a panel discussion on opportunities for Nigerian independent operators, and an exclusive roundtable on Africa’s green energy future, sharing Heirs Energies’ vision for African energy development.

“Heirs Energies is committed to driving sustainable energy solutions that power Africa’s growth,” Igiehon stated.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in shaping a sustainable energy future, Heirs Energies reaffirmed its commitment to driving progress in Africa’s energy sector.

“Our participation in African Energy Week 2024 shows our dedication to collaborating with stakeholders across the continent to unlock Africa’s vast energy potential and address global energy security challenges,” he stated.

