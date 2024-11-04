Reps to probe $2bn renewable energy grants

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy says it will investigate the usage of $2 billion renewable energy grants to the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Victor Afam (LP-Anambra), said in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the public hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6, will cover the period from 2015 to 2024.

The rep alleged that investments meant for the development of the renewable energy sector in Nigeria had not made a commensurate impact on the energy security challenges of the country.

He said that MDAs with dealings in investment, procurement, and receipt of grants for the development of the renewable energy sector would be investigated.

Afam called on stakeholders to attend the public hearing.

“The House of Reps was alarmed that the dysfunctional electricity generation and supply system persists, contrary to the objectives behind government investments and grants aimed at developing the renewable energy sector.

“The probe of these investments is to determine the integrity of the procurement and execution processes,” he said.

Afam said that the investigation was to discourage opaqueness, promote transparency and objectivity in handling government or public resources.

He thanked the European Union and other donor agencies for their useful submissions, insights and cooperation in sharing information with the committee.

