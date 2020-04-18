NCDMB directs indigenous firms to NLNG for Train 7

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), on Thursday, said it had directed the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to evaluate the capabilities of indigenous companies who are beneficiaries of the Project 100 programme, and engage them in the execution of the Train 7 project and other related services.

NCDMB in a statement issued in Abuja informed that the directive was contained in a recent letter by its executive secretary, Simbi Wabote, to the managing director of NLNG, Tony Attah, entitled “Introducing Project 100 Beneficiaries for Consideration on NLNG Projects.”

Wabote also enclosed in the letter the list of the Project 100 companies, the range of services they offer to the oil and gas industry and their track records.

He, however, noted that in this particular instance, NLNG was expected to conduct its own due diligence on the capacity of the listed companies and based on its judgment of their proven capacities, engage them for the Train 7 project.

According to Wabote, NLNG should note that the involvement of Project 100 companies in its supply chain would be a major boost in the quest to collectively support local companies to become large enterprises and deepen local content practice in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Wabote said: “The areas of competencies of the Project 100 beneficiaries include exploration, subsurface, and seismic services, fabrication and construction, Front End Energy Design, FEED, detailed and other engineering services, marine services and operations and inspection, testing and certification.

“Other key areas of competencies are inspection, hook up and commissioning, material and procurement, project management and consulting, well drilling services and petroleum technology as well as maintenance and modification among others.”

He explained that Project 100 was conceived to identify 100 start-up oil and gas companies and support them through special interventions to facilitate their incubation, maturation and growth into world class service companies.

He said the programme was introduced as part of the NCDMB’s mandate to develop the capacity of the local supply chain for effective and efficient service delivery in the oil and gas industry.