Local firms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector are urging the government to enforce provisions in the local content law that mandates technical skill transfer, raising concerns about their ability to manage assets abandoned by oil majors. The Nigerian government had drawn up a local content policy enshrined in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login