Local Content, Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development, NPC Acts amend Bills pass second reading

The House of Representatives Tuesday at plenary passed through second reading, a Bill for an Act to Enact Nigerian Local Content Act, to Provide for the Development, Regulation and Enforcement of Nigerian Content in all Sectors of the Nigerian Economy except the Oil and Gas Sector; and for Related Matters.

The House also passed for second reading, a Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act and a Bill for an Act to Amend the National Population Commission Act 2004.

The Nigerian Local Content Act Bill is sponsored by Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Ochiglegor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) and six others.

In his debate, Idagbo stated that the Bill is to ensure the gains of the local content in the oil and gas sector spills over to other sectors so that local players in such sectors can be empowered to become strong brands nationally and internationally.

He said this is to ensure higher employment, capacity building and socio-economic security in Nigeria, as preparation for the post-oil and gas era. The Bill was voted on, passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring.

The Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development 2004 and for Related Matters is also sponsored by Idagbo.

He moved for the second reading of the Bill and it was seconded by Rep. Nicholas Ossai after which it was voted on, passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring.

Sponsored by Lawal Idirisu (APC, Kogi), the Bill for an Act to Amend the National Population Commission Act 2004 intends to specify the time for National Population Census, Define the Qualifications for the Position of the Chairman and the Director General of the Commission and to Review the Fine Imposed for Offences in the Principal Act; and for Related Matters.

These Bills were however not subjected to the parliamentary practice of debates by Members who either support or oppose Bills before passage by House.