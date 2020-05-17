Kyari tasks Graduate Trainees to Join in building NNPC

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has urged the newly recruited Graduate Trainees (GTs) to join hands with other staff in building the corporation to become the National Oil Company (NOC) of choice.

Kennie Obateru, the spokesperson of the corporation on Sunday said Kyari made the call during a virtual platform session with the 1,050 GTs that were newly recruited by the corporation as part of their onboarding programme.

The Federal Government COVID-19 guidelines limiting physical contacts necessitated that the onboarding session be held virtually.

The GMD charged the newly recruited employees of the corporation to come up with out-of-the-box ideas and help NNPC deliver on its mandate of crude oil exploration, refining, marketing, supplying and distribution of petroleum products as a key enabler of the national economy.

“This is a company you will love to work for. But more than that, you will stay here and build a very fulfilling career. I have been around here for 29 years, and I have enjoyed every moment of it,” Kyari said.

He assured the GTs of top management’s support, describing them as excellent minds that represent the future of the NNPC, adding that the corporation believed in promoting gender equality.

“From top down of the corporation, gender inclusiveness is reflected,” Kyari stated.

He urged the newly employed staff to uphold the NNPC core values of respect for the individual, integrity, transparency, accountability and professional excellence, assuring that the corporation was committed to their career growth and development.

Responding on behalf of the Graduate Trainees, Safula Karanga from Gombe State, commended the GMD for the strong leadership he has provided for the corporation through the completion of the recruitment process and the several medical interventions to the 36 states of the Federation to combat the novel Coronavirus pandemic.