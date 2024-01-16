Kyari, Ogbe, Ibrahim, others to speak at SAIPEC 8th Africa’s energy summit

Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Felix Ogbe, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and Omar Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), Republic of Congo, are some of the high-powered delegates expected to speak at the upcoming eighth edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC).

The event will take place at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria from February 13–15, 2024.

In a press statement made available to BusinessDay, SAIPEC stated that the event is to be organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and NNPC Limited, with the theme “The Next Steps: Accelerating African Content.”

The conference, which SAIPEC said is a key player in shaping the trajectory of the region’s energy, oil, and gas resources, will showcase billions of dollars in project opportunities across Africa.

With a strong emphasis on local content, SAIPEC annually brings together over 30 National Oil Companies (NOCs), International Oil Companies (IOCs), governments, and regulators. This year’s event, anticipating more than 6,000 attendees from 51 countries, promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The statement read, “Over five days, the full SAIPEC programme features numerous B2B networking and partnership opportunities. Beginning on 12 February and preceding the main conference discussions start at the 3rd African Content Series seminar, again hosted by NCDMB and PETAN, and attended by a select number of NOCs, IOCs, regulators, governments, and private sector representatives.

“The conference programme features over 100 speakers from across Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Mozambique, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Niger, Guinea, Uganda, South Sudan, Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Senegal. SAIPEC will highlight the future of the energy, oil, and gas industry in Sub-Saharan Africa with special focus sessions on regional collaboration and SAIPEC’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion and Youth Empowerment programmes.

“The free-to-attend SAIPEC exhibition runs from 13 – 15 February, featuring a record number of exhibitors that span various companies specialising in services across the industry.

“Finally, a plethora of networking opportunities underpins the main conference and exhibition proceedings including the SPEC Awards, drinks receptions and PETAN’S golf day as the concluding event on 15 February.”