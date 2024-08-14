KONSTRUCTUM Contracting joins NIPEX to expand oil, gas services in Nigeria

KONSTRUCTUM Contracting Company, a new provider of mechanical, civil, pipeline, and process services to the oil & gas sector, has registered with the Nigerian Petroleum Exchange (NIPEX) to increase its focus on the country’s oil and gas industry.

This achievement will strengthen KONSTRUCTUM’s ability to participate in major service delivery within Nigeria’s energy industry.

NIPEX, operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through its Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) division, serves as a vital digital platform for procurement in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

It facilitates a collaborative environment that connects buyers and suppliers, streamlining contracting processes through standardized transactions.

Speaking on the registration, Abayomi Awobokun, Chairman of KONSTRUCTUM, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting the federal government’s goal of increasing Nigeria’s daily crude oil production from the current 1.2 million barrels to 2 million barrels per day.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative solutions to a wider range of clients and projects with the NIPEX registration. This is a pivotal achievement for KONSTRUCTUM.

“The NIPEX registration validates our dedication to excellence and compliance providing more business opportunities in the Oil and Gas sector and beyond. The team is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and integrity in our operations and will leverage this opportunity to expand our reach and collaborate with industry leaders to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

NIPEX registration process involved a thorough evaluation of company’s capabilities, including technical expertise, financial stability, and adherence to industry standards, demonstrating its ability to meet the complex demands of the oil and gas sector.

Firas Malouly, CEO of KONSTRUCTUM, also spoke about the registration, highlighting the benefits of NIPEX registration for the company and its impact on the oil and gas sector.

He said: “KONSTRUCTUM has a proven track record of delivering high-quality development and construction services across various sectors.

“With NIPEX registration, the company is now wellpositioned to further enhance its contribution by providing cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable solutions to the oil and gas industry.”

KONSTRUCTUM Contracting Company (KCC) specialises in all aspects of construction projects, offering a comprehensive range of services that cover the entire project lifecycle.

These services include residential, commercial, and industrial construction, turnkey solutions, renovation and remodeling, as well as design and engineering services.