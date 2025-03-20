The leadership of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has stressed on the need to ensure a proper licensing regime for commercial drivers that require both safety and evacuation training.

Michael Oluwagbemi, Program Director, PCNGI made this call while inspecting the scene of the truck explosion at Karu bridge in Abuja, FCT alongside officials of the Nigeria Midstream Downstream Regulatory Authority and Standards Organization of Nigeria.

Oluwagbemi, commiserating with the victims of the accident and their relatives, called for more safety awareness and adherence to safety protocols at accident scenes.

He also called for better monitoring of articulated trucks for brake safety and compliance with maintenance requirements, while ensuring a proper licensing regime for commercial drivers that require both safety and evacuation training.

Further to its preliminary findings yesterday, and its call for patience for authorities to get to the root cause of the accident, the PCNGI reiterates the intrinsic safety of Compressed Natural Gas vehicles and enjoins all stakeholders to work towards a better monitored gas vehicle ecosystem with the proposed launch of the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

“To this end, PCNGI is committed to continued safety of Nigeria road users as it promotes alternative sources of energy that is cheaper, safer and more reliable for the economic development of the nation,” Oluwagbemi said in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday.

