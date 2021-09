How All On’s social solar initiative is powering up elderly care facility in Portharcourt

Reverend Sister Mary Jane Raphael Agubosi has been the Matron at the Home for the Elderly under the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt since 2010. The facility is the recipient of a 5KVA 48V solar Installation, just completed by Auxano, Nigeria Limited. This is significant because the facility is a charitable organization without enough resources…