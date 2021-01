Higher oil price of $55pb not adequate to ease FX shortage – EFG Hermes

Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) conditions are likely to remain tight in 2021 as higher oil prices – with a $55/bbl forecast for 2021 – would still fall short of providing the adequate liquidity needed to ease dollar shortages, according to EFG Hermes, a financial services company based in Egypt. The Federal Government hinged the N13.08…