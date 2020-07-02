Good news for Nigeria as Citigroup expects bullish crude price at $60 in next 12 months

The price of crude oil is expected to become bullish and climb to $60 per barrel in the next 12 months as demand is projected to recover, while the OPEC+ is expected to take operational decisions, according to projections by a multinational investment bank, Citigroup.

The New York-based financial services corporation made this known on Thursday during a virtual EMEA Media Summit with the theme- “Navigating the Future: What’s Next in a Post-COVID-19 World.

“After a substantial underperformance in the last six months relative to several other commodities, crude will eventually bounce back to around $60 per barrel over the next 12 months,” Max Layton, European Head of Commodities Strategy, Citigroup said while giving a presentation on the outlook for commodities in the second half of 2020, and into 2021.

With the projections by Citigroup, the crude price would see an upside of around 50 percent from the current 12 month forwards Brent WTI prices of around $40 per barrel.

“That kind of percentage upside is very difficult to find elsewhere across commodities complex except for perhaps, Silver,” Layton said.

An increase in crude price would be good news for Nigeria, Africa’s top producer who recently revised its 2020 budget due to the impact of lower crude price on its revenue.

Nigeria’s economy, which emerged from a recession in 2017, was already contending with low growth of around 2 percent before oil prices plummeted.