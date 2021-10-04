Global trends in energy transition take focus at Seplat’s Summit

Global trends in energy transition and the African perspective will take focus as Seplat Energy hosts its second edition of the Seplat Energy Summit (SES) on October 7.

As the world tilt towards energy transition with climate change advocacy and policy changes dominates most energy conversations, promoting clean energy mix is equally growing globally.

At the Summit which brings international and local experts to speak on the theme, the company will formally provide more information on leading Nigeria’s energy transition with its recent name change from Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc to Seplat Energy Plc .

The company’s name change is in consonance with global trends in energy transition and aligns with the company’s renewed focus on the entire energy value chain with an emphasis on cleaner and more sustainable forms of energy to power Nigeria.

The 2021 Seplat Energy Summit will aggregate notable, reputable and dynamic leaders in their respective fields to examine the various aspects of energy transition and also put divergent views on energy transition into proper perspective. The Seplat Energy Summit will be flagged open by Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Other speakers include Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; the NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari; Engr. Sarki Auwalu, the Director/CEO of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); Mike Sangster, the Managing Director of Total Energies E&P Nigeria Limited; Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Oscar Onyema, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Exchange Group.

In addition are: Nduka Obaigbena, the founder and publisher of Thisday Newspapers and Arise TV; Miguel Azevedo, Head Investment Banking ME&A, Citi Group and Non-Executive Directors at Seplat Energy Bello Rabiu, and Arunma Oteh.

The keynote Speakers include Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize winning Author and Energy Commentator. Daniel Yergin takes the audiences on a riveting and timely journey across this new map, illuminating the great issues of geopolitics and energy in our era of rising political turbulence and pointing to the profound challenges that lie ahead.

Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO & Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sustainable Energy for All will focus on ‘Balancing Sustainability Revolution with Energy Poverty- Lessons from around the World’.

Seplat Energy will launch its new energy brand at the summit, and according to Brown, it is committed to energy transition and intends to be a major player in the renewable energy space, harnessing the abundant renewable energy resources available across Nigeria.