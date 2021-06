The minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, has described the country’s gas expansion programme as a highway to economic prosperity and development. Sylva said this when he featured on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, the flagship interview programme of the NAN, to highlight the achievements recorded in the oil and gas sector…

