Nigeria’s Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has begun notifying successful bidders in the 2020 marginal fields bidding round, but some are concerned that a forced merger of bidders could spell trouble for the process. According to people close to the process, the regulator’s decision to merge several bidders has joined people with different operational plans,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login