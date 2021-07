From the definition of area of operation to financial commitment to frontier areas particularly in the light of energy transition and host community share among others some aspects of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) are already controversial despite awaiting presidential consent. Both chambers of the National Assembly had passed the PIB bill last week, but…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login