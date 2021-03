The federal government on Thursday said that it expects to rake in $600 million from the award of marginal oil fields. Timipre Sylva, minister of state for Petroleum Resources made this known while speaking at the presidential media briefing on Thursday. He also said that the processing of marginal oil field award licences has been…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login