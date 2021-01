In a bid to drive transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday inaugurated a National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre. The center is expected to serve as an integrated resource complex to drive safety, value and cost efficiency in the industry, as well as strengthen Nigeria’s position as regional leader…

