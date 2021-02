Explainer: Oil is heading for $60: Here is what it means for Nigeria

For most oil-producing countries, when crude oil prices are rising, it’s good news. For Africa’s biggest oil-producing country, it’s a double-edged sword. On Thursday, the price of a barrel of Brent crude moved closer to $60 after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other alliances of major producers committed to maintaining reduced oil…