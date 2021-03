When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Nigeria, February, Jude Emelike was providing support services to vendors at an oil rig in Eket, Akwa Ibom State. The next month, March, President Muhammadu Buhari announced a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Following this, the Department of Petroleum Resources, the sector regulator…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login