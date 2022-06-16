Eko Disco decries vandalism of power supply facilities in franchise areas

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has decried the continued vandalism of power supply facilities within its franchise area, especially Mushin, Yaba Surulere, Ijora, Apapa and Lagos Island areas.

According to a statement from the management of EKEDC seen by BusinessDay, these cases of vandalism have caused unnecessary and prolonged outages, leading to disruptions of many businesses, and loss of lives, particularly of innocent and unsuspecting members of the public.

“The activities of the vandals have made it difficult for EKEDC to provide adequate electricity to its customers whilst also posing a serious challenge to its distribution infrastructure,” EKDC said.

The DisCo appeal to members of the public to immediately “report to EKEDC or the closest security agency, any person or group of persons posing as a staff of EKDC or any other company/agency and bearing an approval to dig for underground cables as no such approval will be granted.”

“EKEDC will like to unequivocally reiterate that one Yunusa.S Power Global Services Limited is not our agenct and does not have our mandate to carry out any form of cable excavation, whatsoever, on any electrical or cable installations within our network areas,” EKDC said