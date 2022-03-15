Dirty petrol: Mele Kyari deserves commendation, says Tanko Yakassai

Elder statesman and political figure Tanko Yakasai says, Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) deserves condemnation for the manner in which the corporation was able to to arrest the spread of contaminated petrol which triggered shortages in some parts of the country.

Yakasaai also urged Nigerians to adopt the attitude of appreciating public office holders whenever desirable. Yakasai said this when he addressed some newsmen at his Life Camp, Abuja residence

He said, “The speed at which the NNPC management moved is worthy of commendation. We should not criticise all the time especially in times of national emergency like what the country has gone through ”

Yakasai said the purpose of his message is to encourage public officers who show courage when it is needed, as well as to draw the attention of Nigerians to imbibe the culture of supporting their best leaders whenever possible and criticise only when it is necessary.

The elder Statesman also stated that he is quite impressed with the changes the National Oil Company is going through. Specifically he said, “The NNPC which had been operating at a loss since it was established more than forty years ago started making profit under Mr. Kyari.

“I am also happy with the progress of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline that is sure to improve the economic performance of the whole country. As a country we must learn to appreciate our public officers whenever desirable” he concluded.