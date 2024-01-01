Dangote Refinery receives fourth consignment of crude oil

In preparation for the start of refining operations, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has received its fourth crude supply of one million barrels of bonny light oil from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

According to a statement from Dangote Refinery on Monday, “The fresh one million barrels of crude was the fourth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected by the world’s largest single-train refinery.”

Akin Omole, the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, had previously informed the media at the Dangote Quay in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, that the refinery would receive about four million barrels before the end of 2023.

He had further said that the remaining two million barrels would be received by early January 2024, positioning the refinery to commence operations.

Once the full consignment of six million barrels is delivered, it will enable the initial operation of the refinery and the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG, progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol).

This development is crucial in addressing fuel supply challenges not only in Nigeria but also in West African countries. The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery, designed for 100 percent Nigerian crude with flexibility for other crudes, can process various African and international crude grades.

The refinery, boasting a capacity to meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s refined product requirements and having a surplus for export, was constructed with two Single Point Moorings (SPMs) located 25 kilometers from the shore. It can also discharge petroleum products through three separate SPMs and load 2,900 trucks a day at its truck-loading gantries.

Dangote Refinery’s self-sufficient marine facility can handle the largest vessels globally available. All products from the refinery adhere to Euro V specifications, complying with US EPA, European emission norms, DPR emission/effluent norms, and ARDA standards.

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, expressed delight at reaching this significant milestone and emphasised the country’s ability to develop and deliver large capital projects.

He outlined the focus on ramping up the refinery to full capacity and eagerly anticipated delivering the first batch of products to the Nigerian market as the next significant milestone.