Dangote Refinery denies receiving payments from IPMAN, urges direct supply registration

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has denied receiving any payments from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to purchase refined petroleum products from the facility.

In a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, late Thursday evening, the refinery confirmed that discussions are ongoing with IPMAN.

“However, it is misleading to suggest that they (IPMAN Members) are experiencing difficulties loading refined products from our Petroleum Refinery, as we currently have no direct business dealings with them. Consequently, we cannot be held responsible for any payments made to other entities,” the statement read.

Read also: IPMAN seeks to buy petrol directly from Dangote amid N NPC’s N40bn debt.

According to the release, the payment in mention has been made through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, and not Dangote Refinery.

“In the same vein, NNPCL has neither approved, nor authorised us to release our Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to IPMAN.”

The refinery emphasised that it can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

Read also: Dangote Accuses Fuel Marketers of Refusing to Lift Products.

“At present, we can load 2,900 trucks per day and we have also been evacuating petroleum products by sea. We advise IPMAN to register with us and make direct payments as we have more than enough petroleum products to satisfy the needs of their members.

“Furthermore, we believe it is instructive for all stakeholders to refrain from making unfounded statements in the media, as that could undermine the economic re-engineering efforts of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Conducting business through public speculation is counterproductive and unpatriotic.

Read also: Dangote‘s first sea cargo of petrol arrives in Lagos as key refinery ramps up.

“In the interest of our country, we encourage all stakeholders to collaborate and heed the advice of President Tinubu, while promoting a unified approach, rather than engaging in media conflicts and needless propaganda,” it added.

Share