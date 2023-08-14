Communities welcome Dangote Refinery’s CSR initiatives

Residents of Ibeju Lekki in Lagos State have applauded the Dangote Refinery for its social responsibility initiatives.

The host communities expressed appreciation to the company for providing vital infrastructure for their communities, repairing all the entrance roads of the 15 host communities by grading, sand-filling and applying a stone base, making it possible for the locals to access their homes without wading through the waters.

Mufutau Dauda, Baale (local chief) of Agbon-Segun, speaking with newsmen on Sunday, said Dangote Refinery had demonstrated a high level of social responsibility as it has executed so many tangible projects across all the host communities, even up to Lekki.

According to him: “We are all praying for Aliko Dangote. He has done well for our communities. No doubt, he can do more, but for now, he is trying.

“Our children are being trained inside the refinery site and they already passed the Level 1 and Level 2 examinations for City & Guilds certification in Electrical & Mechanical Engineering and they will be writing the examination for Level 3 certification soon.

“He also sunk boreholes for all the communities, and even provided generators to each of the communities. And now, we have been informed the boreholes will be upgraded to solar power. His type is rare for sure.”

In a similar vein, Shakiru Bello, the Baale of Okeyanta, said the scholarship scheme that was started in 2019 by Dangote has helped parents in the communities.

He said: “When they started the scholarship scheme for secondary and tertiary institution students, we thought they wouldn’t be able to sustain it, but they have continued to increase the numbers of beneficiaries every year and this is highly commendable.”

From Okesegun community, Akinola Yinusa said his daughter is a beneficiary of the scholarship scheme.

“Apart from the cash award, she is provided all her subject textbooks and academic materials like a math set and calculator and his younger brother, Kabiru Yinusa, works as a full staff in the refinery.

“The benefit of the Refinery is enormous to us in this community. My younger brother works in the refinery as a staff and my third daughter also benefited from the scholarship scheme last year, so I am happy,” he said.

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals plant is a complex in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria,

According to the management, it will produce Euro-V quality gasoline and diesel, as well as jet fuel and polypropylene, and will likely generate 4,000 direct and 145,000 indirect jobs when it comes onstream.