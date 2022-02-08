Ardova graduates 100 mechanics under its technical skills programme

One hundred mechanics have graduated in the third edition of Ardova’s Mechanic and Technicians Academy (MechTech) initiative, in partnership with Automedics.

The event which held February 3, 2022, was originally supposed to hold in 2019 but was halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

With the graduation, MechTech which seeks to hit over 5000 auto-mechanics across the country in the course of the programme, has recorded 300 graduates in this year’s event.

MechTech is part of Enyo’s Corporate Social Investment drive to bridge the skills gap and enhance the productivity of mechanics in Nigeria’s auto industry.

Speaking at the third convocation ceremony of MechTech, Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc, emphasized the company’s commitment to contributing to the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Goals through MechTech as a means for capacity building.

“We are committed to improve and expand on this endeavor to develop qualified mechanics and provide job prospects for economic growth as a firm committed to sustainable development.

“The long-term goal is to promote sustainability in the oil and gas sector and adjacent industries,” he said.

Meanwhile, gender inclusion was also discussed in the event as a priority.

Habiba Abubakar, Head of Channel, Ardova, said that this year’s celebration only saw two women in the initiative.

“we will work towards making sure that we have more women participating in the program gramme.”

Some were was also present at the event to share their experiences and testimonies.

Halima Adeyemi, one oalumnilumnus said that MechTech has provided more expertise and insight into solving automotive problems.

“I am still using what I have learned from the training, and the results have been fantastic.”

MechTech is being carried out in collaboration with Auto Medics Limited, an automobile repair and fleet maintenance workshop equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and equipment, and with the assistance of the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN).