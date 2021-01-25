BusinessDay
After 20 year struggle, Senate sets May 29 for presidential assent to PIB

...host communities insist on 10% equity shareholding

Senate
Senate President Ahmad Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has assured that the passage and assent to the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would come before May 29, 2021. Lawan gave the assurance on Monday at the Joint Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector, Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and Gas during a two-day public hearing on PIB at the National…

