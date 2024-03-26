Women in energy, oil and gas advocate inclusion for economic growth

As part of celebrating International Women’s Day, the Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) has called for better inclusion of women in the industry to foster growth in the Nigerian economy.

WEOG, during its Strategic Women in Energy, Oil and Gas Leadership Summit and Awards programme held at Oriental hotel, Lagos, emphasised the need for more support for the female folk.

In her speech, Oladunni Owo, the national president of WEOG stated that investment in women will bring about progress not regress.

Speaking on the objective of the organisation, Owo said WOEG was birthed to close the gender gap in the sector, energy poverty gap and the natural resources gap which influences the economy.

She said, “We all know that Energy, Oil and Gas are critical to Nigeria because oil and gas are part of the key resources driving our nation’s economy. We have three major gaps we intend to close— the gender gap, energy poverty gap to meet the energy supplied needs as once this is fixed, the nation is 70% fixed as there would be more production. Just like the word– Let there be light. As soon as the light comes, every other thing takes form. It’s our own way of fostering lightening up Nigeria.

“Also, we aim at closing the huge gap between the volume of the Natural resources the nation is blessed with vis a vis the economic effects, transformational effects on the people and other resources. We are blessed with so much resources but it is not transforming our human resource. There is a huge economic gap. Other countries maximizing their oil and gas don’t have two heads. We want Nigeria to do better.

“The theme of this year’s IWD celebration is Invest in women: Accelerate progress with the hashtag— inspire inclusion. The objective of the walk is to let people know that when they invest in women—daughter, women in your organisation and across the world, it will bring progress not regress,” the Oil and Gas entrepreneur stated.

On her part, the keynote speaker at the event, Uju Ifejika, the chairman of Britiana U Group urged the women in the oil and gas sector to be creative and focused as the industry is a competitive one with much regard for the men.

Ifejika charged the government to create financial capacity for women who have genuine business in mind for the actualisation.

In her words, “When you involve women, poverty will be reduced in the family and nation. Increase funding for women and include them in the digital world.”

However, Lucy Onoriode Okeke (Chapter Secretary) Lagos Chapter WOEG and Chairperson of the event called on the women in energy sector to take moment to reflect on the inspiring conversations, insights, and connections made throughout the time of International Women’s Day

According to her ‘’Together, we’ve celebrated the remarkable achievements of women in the energy sector, from breaking barriers to leading innovation. We’ve highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusion in driving industry growth and sustainability.

However, she expressed that the work of women goes beyond the event , but must they women must carry forward the momentum gained from IWS and continue to advocate for equal opportunities, mentorship, and leadership development for women in the energy industry.

‘’Let’s harness the power of collaboration to create a future where every woman has the chance to thrive and contribute her talents to shaping a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape. she stated

Discussing how to invest in women to foster accelerated progress for the energy, oil and gas industry in the plenary session, the industry veterans called for awareness on energy at primary and secondary schools.

They urged parents to desist from discouraging their daughters from studying science and engineering courses as females can do great in the industry.

At the occasion, outstanding women in the industry were awarded amongst Victoria Samson, co-founder of Bovas and Company Limited was celebrated for her impact and integrity in the industry.

Receiving the award on her behalf, the head, bulk sales and PEF operations, Oladoyin Adewusi appreciated the WEOG for the recognition.

Adewusi stated that gender is not a limiting factor to greatness, urging them to embrace consistency and integrity amidst challenges.

“Our journey began forty years ago when the industry was largely dominated by men. It was a tough one proving herself but she pulled through,” she said.

The awardees celebrated were Ngozi Ekeoma, CEO Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited; Nkechi Obi, CEO Techno Oil; Olayinka Olagbaju, founder and group managing director of AMP Corporate Limited; Rose Ogbechie, senior fellow, Lagos Business School; Catherine Uju Ifejika, CEO Britannia-U Nigeria limited; Ayotola Jagun, chief compliance officer of Oando Plc; Wandoo Ihyembe, Vice President, Commercial Arts, West Titan Energy; Elohor Aiboni, managing director, Shell exploration and production Company Limited (SNEPCO); Victoria Samson, co-founder Bovas Group; Joy Sotunde, Energy icon amongst others.

The chairperson of the event committee, Doyin Talabi and Joy Sotunde, in their separate remarks expressed optimism on the progress of more women in the industry.

They appreciated the great works of the women who have paved the way and served as an inspiration for the upcoming generation who will do more in the energy, oil and gas industry.