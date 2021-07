Why a Nigerian tech company issued Africa’s first green bond to deploy solar energy

In a bid to provide over 14GW off-grid solar energy by 2030 across sub-Saharan Africa, OneWattSolar, a startup using digital solutions built on a Blockchain platform to provide off-grid renewable energy has issued the first series of its $24.33 million (N10 billion) Green Bond Issuance Programme. Founded in 2018, OneWattSola is allowing thousands of Africans…