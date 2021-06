Pay-go-solar company, Fenix, changes name to ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria

Fenix International, a pay-as-you-go (PAYGo) solar energy company has announced a change of name to ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria at a press conference held in Lagos on June 29. The company started out as Fenix International in Nigeria, in 2018 as part of ENGIE, a leading independent electricity producer around the world. The name change…